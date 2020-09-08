Gamesys Group plc (GYS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on October 15th

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GYS stock opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.71) on Tuesday. Gamesys Group has a one year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,039.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 861.74.

GYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

