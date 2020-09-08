Derwent London Plc (DLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22 on October 16th

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 2,686 ($35.10) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 27.72 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,362 ($57.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,848.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,108.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 2,680 ($35.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,499.50 ($45.73).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

