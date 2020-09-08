Zotefoams plc (ZTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. Zotefoams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 million and a PE ratio of 33.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 391.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.63.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 4.48 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Zotefoams will post 1781.6743718 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Stirling sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28), for a total transaction of £222,200 ($290,343.66). Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $45,214 over the last three months.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

