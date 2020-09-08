Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Brightsphere Investment Group has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brightsphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brightsphere Investment Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

