Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 25th

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Exponent has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

EXPO opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,708. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

