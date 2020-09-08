XP Power Ltd. (XPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18 on October 9th

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 4,450 ($58.15) on Tuesday. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,610 ($60.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,205 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,412.20. The company has a market capitalization of $873.75 million and a P/E ratio of 47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Duncan Penny sold 60,750 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,514 ($45.92), for a total value of £2,134,755 ($2,789,435.52). Also, insider James E. Peters sold 25,000 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,094 ($53.50), for a total value of £1,023,500 ($1,337,384.03). In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,750 shares of company stock worth $530,825,500.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on XP Power from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 4,050 ($52.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

