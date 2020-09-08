Spectris plc (SXS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 43.20 on October 2nd

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.56) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,575.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,559.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,072 ($40.14).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SXS shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,940 ($38.42) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,930 ($38.29) to GBX 2,935 ($38.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.88).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

