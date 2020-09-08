Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Amerisafe has decreased its dividend payment by 74.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amerisafe has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amerisafe to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.34. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

