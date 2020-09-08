Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.24. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,367 shares of company stock worth $8,425,236. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,837,000 after buying an additional 64,976 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,765,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 41,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.