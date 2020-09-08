Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.84 Million in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 125.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 179,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $11,393,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $198.97 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $213.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.60.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

