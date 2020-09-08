Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 18,389 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

