Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.90 Million in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,307 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

