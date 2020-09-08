Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 283,020 Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $91,597,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $59,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $52,627,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $49,325,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $33,367,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

