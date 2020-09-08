State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,565,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 29.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 414.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 65,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 382,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 264,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

PACW opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

