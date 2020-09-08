State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,392 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after buying an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after buying an additional 1,389,271 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 817,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 593,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 576,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

