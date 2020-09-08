State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 379 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,220 shares of company stock worth $391,563. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

