State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.20 Million Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,271,000 after buying an additional 260,382 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after buying an additional 1,937,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,515,000 after buying an additional 566,369 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after buying an additional 1,085,644 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $52.33.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

