State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $483,320 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

