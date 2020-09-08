State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.41 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

