State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561,310 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.