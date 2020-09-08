State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $640,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,472 shares of company stock worth $9,191,637. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.