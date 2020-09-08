Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

