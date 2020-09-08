Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 858.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Yeti worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,855,000 after purchasing an additional 459,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Yeti by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,304,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 4.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,008,064.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,214,204 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Cowen increased their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Yeti from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

