iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1,083.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

IWY stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $131.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average is $102.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

