Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.23 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

