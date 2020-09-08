Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,484 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,990. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.