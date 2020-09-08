State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $2.59 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

