Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Aaron’s worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $7,436,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $3,061,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 12.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of AAN opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

