Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.66% of Steelcase worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steelcase by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Steelcase by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.