Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1,984.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 376,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.72% of Domtar worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Domtar by 47.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UFS opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Domtar’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

