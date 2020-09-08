Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:GOCO)

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GOCO stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.67 million and a PE ratio of 42.22. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.80 ($1.54). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOCO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target (up previously from GBX 115 ($1.50)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gocompare.Com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116 ($1.52).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

