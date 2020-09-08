Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (FTSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (LON:FTSV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FTSV opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.98 ($1.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.63.

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT Company Profile

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters , and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

