Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (FTSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (LON:FTSV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FTSV opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.98 ($1.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.63.

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT Company Profile

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters , and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Dividend History for Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT (LON:FTSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report