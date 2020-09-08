KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of KIO stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

