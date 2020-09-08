Williams Companies Inc (WMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Williams Companies has decreased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 149.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.4%.

WMB stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

