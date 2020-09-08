Schneider National Inc (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.
SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.