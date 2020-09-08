Schneider National Inc (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.