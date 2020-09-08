Athelney Trust PLC (ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ATY opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. Athelney Trust has a one year low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 254.02 ($3.32).

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Dividend History for Athelney Trust (LON:ATY)

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report