Athelney Trust PLC (ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ATY opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. Athelney Trust has a one year low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 254.02 ($3.32).

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

