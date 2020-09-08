First Horizon National Corp (FHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

First Horizon National has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Horizon National has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

