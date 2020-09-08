Textron Inc. (TXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

NYSE TXT opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

