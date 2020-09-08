Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,012. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

