Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
Citrix Systems stock opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $173.56.
In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,012. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
