Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TPFG opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.20 ($3.33).

About Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Dividend History for Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report