Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:TPFG opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.20 ($3.33).
About Property Franchise Group
