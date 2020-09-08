Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TPFG opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.20 ($3.33).

About Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

