Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Fidelity National Information Servcs has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

