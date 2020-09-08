Manolete Partners PLC (MANO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 30th

Manolete Partners PLC (LON:MANO) declared a dividend on Friday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MANO stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 million and a PE ratio of 21.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 433.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.83. Manolete Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.