Manolete Partners PLC (MANO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 30th

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Manolete Partners PLC (LON:MANO) declared a dividend on Friday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MANO stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 million and a PE ratio of 21.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 433.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.83. Manolete Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report