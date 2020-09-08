Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

