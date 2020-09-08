Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NRGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

NRGX stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Company Profile

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

