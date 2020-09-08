Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 18th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

