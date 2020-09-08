Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE VGI opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

