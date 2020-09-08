Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company.

Get Netstreit alerts:

Netstreit stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $18.54.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.