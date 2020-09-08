Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Gocompare.Com Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Williams Companies Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Schneider National Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th
Athelney Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 25th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report