Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

