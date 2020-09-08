Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NTST opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

