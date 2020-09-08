Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 157.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Envision Solar International in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

EVSI opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.10. Envision Solar International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.98.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 74.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVSI. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

